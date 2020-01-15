Kentucky school employee charged with raping student

Celena White is facing four counts of third-degree rape. / Source: (Bourbon County Detention Center)
Posted: 
Updated: Wed 6:30 PM, Jan 15, 2020

CARLISLE, Ky. (WVLT/WKYT) -- A Kentucky woman was charged with rape after she admitted to Kentucky State Police that she had sex with a 17-year-old student at Nicholas County High School.

According to WKYT, Celena White is facing four counts of third-degree rape.

Police said White was a food service employee in the school's kitchen.

Investigators said White had sex with a student on school grounds, during school hours more than once.

Nicholas County Superintendent Doug Bechanan sent WKYT a statement saying White had been terminated.

