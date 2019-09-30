Kentucky sheriff: Father charged in son's murder

Breathitt County authorities say a man is dead, and the victim's father is the person who murdered him.

Sheriff John Hollon was patrolling Saturday when someone in a pickup flagged him down. Hollon said he came across James Prater, who left his vehicle and told him that he was shot.

Hollon took Prater to the hospital while deputies investigated the shooting. They determined Prater's father, Dial Prater, was in a physical altercation with his son. Dial was hit with a mechanic creeper, and he told deputies he shot his son as he feared for his life.

James Prater would succumb to his injuries, while Dial Prater was treated and released from the hospital. He was then arrested and charged with murder.

Breathitt County deputies continue to investigate the case.

