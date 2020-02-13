Kentucky sheriff lays off entire staff after budget wasn't approved

A Kentucky sheriff said he was forced to lay off his entire stay on Thursday due to budgeting concerns, WYMT reported.

WYMT reported that office personnel, deputies and court security officers in Breathitt County were relieved of their duties as of 4 p.m. on February 13.

"I have exhausted all resources and unfortunately, the department can no longer pay employees or provide fuel for department vehicles until this is resolved," Sheriff Hollan said in a news release.

Hollan said the office won't close and that he will personally man the office whenever he can. He said he will be "available 24 hours a day to serve the people."

The sheriff said he had no choice because the department's budget for 2020 was not approved by January 15. He said that Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble did not act "in a timely manner."

WYMT reported that the judge executive's office said there will be a budget meeting Monday to resolve the issue.

