Kentucky sheriff arrests wanted fugitive while ordering pizza

A Kentucky sheriff arrested a man on Saturday when he went to pick up his pizza order.

The sheriff said he was picking up pizza for an archery tournament, WYMT reported.

While the sheriff was picking up the pizza, a wanted fugitive was also picking up his order, according to reports. Officials said instead of leaving with pizza the fugitive left in handcuffs.

The fugitive had two outstanding warrants and now faces additional charges, officials said. The new charges include being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, convicted felon possession of a handgun, possession of a controlled substance first degree, resisting arrest, menacing, possession of burglary tools and possession of legend drugs.

