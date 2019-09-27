Kentucky sheriff's office seized more than 600 products used to vape THC

Deputies in Kentucky are battling the vape trend that has swept its way across the city and county.

Since January 1, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said it seized more than 600 products used to vape THC, sister station WKYT reported.

THC is highly concentrated in these cartridges.

"The levels in THC are not what you would think 'oh they are just smoking weed or whatever let it go.' It's serious. You can end up with a medical condition that may cost you your life or a lot of heartache in the hospital," said Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire.

The sheriff said he believes by the end of 2019, the department will seize more than 1,000 THC vaping cartridges.

