Kentucky teacher arrested for reportedly being drunk at elementary school

A teacher in eastern Kentucky is on administrative leave after he was arrested for reportedly being drunk in public at an elementary school.

Matthew Hubbard was found in the parking lot of Evart Elementary School Tuesday by deputies who said he had a strong odor of alcohol and his speech was slurred, according to sister station WKYT.

Deputies said Hubbard refused all sobriety tests.

Harlan County School officials announced Hubbard was suspended after the arrest. Hubbard was an employee with the school district for two months.

Officials said Hubbard was a special education teacher. The school district said they performed a background check before employing Hubbard.

