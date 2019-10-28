Kentucky teacher arrested after reportedly being drunk while instructing

A Wayne County teacher was arrested Friday after deputies say he was providing classroom instruction under the influence of alcohol.

An arrest report states deputies responded to Wayne County High School after receiving word that teacher Christopher Viars had an odor of alcohol while in class.

The principal and a deputy pulled Viars out of the classroom, who admitted to drinking the night before. Viars failed a breath test, and he was unable to pass sobriety tests.

Viars was arrested and charged with public intoxication. He was released from the Wayne County Detention Center on bond.

