Kentucky teacher arrested on child porn charges

Two Kentucky men were arrested on child pornography charges after an investigation by the Kentucky Attorney General's Cyber Crimes Unit.

Robert Alan Thompson Jr., 33, was arrested on two counts of possession child pornography. Thompson is currently a teacher with the Hardin County Schools and formerly employed by the Franklin County Public Schools, WAVE reported.

Investigators also arrested Matthew Alexander Lyons, 33, on 100 counts of possession of child pornography, one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor for sex, two counts of the use of a minor under 18 in a sexual performance and two counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

During an investigation, detectives discovered a 2018 chat between Thompson and Lyons which involved pornographic images containing minors.

Thompson is being held in the LaRue County Detention Center in Hodgenville. Lyons was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center in Elizabethtown.

