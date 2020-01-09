Kentucky teacher recorded shoving, punching student resigns

A Kentucky public school teacher under investigation for her role in a physical fight with a student has resigned.

Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Renee Murphy confirmed to The Courier-Journal that Carrie Durham Adams resigned from her position at a district high school.

Adams had been under investigation since October, when cellphone video emerged on social media of her and an underage male student engaging in a physical fight in her classroom.

The video shows Adams shoving the student and the two exchanging punches. The 16-year-old student was charged with felony third-degree assault. Adams hadn't been charged as the district conducted an internal investigation.

