Kentucky teen charged in alleged beating of autistic teen

A high school student in Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested Friday after he reportedly attacked a teenage boy with autism on Thursday.

Damon Simmons, 18, faces charges of assault and criminal mischief, according to WAVE3 News.

Simmons told officials that he and three juveniles attacked the victim in a school bathroom and broke the victim's jaw, according to an arrest warrant.

The victim reportedly had to have surgery to repair his damaged jaw.

Simmons is being held at the Louisville Metro Detention Center.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via WAVE. All rights reserved.