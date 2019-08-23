Kentucky teen arrested for firing weapon at state fair

Fair officials have now closed public access to all animal areas, including the petting zoo, but plan to keep the fair open. /: (MGN)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) -- Kentucky State Police have announced three arrests after someone fired a weapon at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 17.

Detectives say a 15-year-old from Louisville fired the weapon and was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor and first-degree wanton endangerment.

The gunshot led to many running in panic, thinking there may have been an active shooting.

Jalen Hume, 18, of Louisville and a 16-year-old from Louisville were both charged with possession of a handgun. Hume was also in violation of a court order.

Kentucky State Police say detectives used gun tracing technology to link the shell casing discovered at the scene to the weapon. The weapon was also used in a Louisville crime earlier in August.

