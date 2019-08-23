Kentucky teen arrested for firing weapon at state fair

Kentucky State Police have announced three arrests after someone fired a weapon at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 17.

Detectives say a 15-year-old from Louisville fired the weapon and was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor and first-degree wanton endangerment.

The gunshot led to many running in panic, thinking there may have been an active shooting.

Jalen Hume, 18, of Louisville and a 16-year-old from Louisville were both charged with possession of a handgun. Hume was also in violation of a court order.

Kentucky State Police say detectives used gun tracing technology to link the shell casing discovered at the scene to the weapon. The weapon was also used in a Louisville crime earlier in August.

