A Scott County, Kentucky teenager is in jail after reportedly being found with hundreds of Xanax pills.

A Facebook post from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office states a deputy’s investigation into drugs in the area led to the arrest.

The deputy reportedly arrested 18-year-old Jacob Baughman after discovering over 300 Xanax pills.

Baughman is charged with drug trafficking and public intoxication.

