Kentucky teen says she was kidnapped by woman with no pants

Kentucky investigators said a 14-year-old girl escaped after she was allegedly kidnapped by a woman who wasn't wearing pants.

WBKO reported Tuesday that the girl told investigators that she was on her way to visit a friend's house last week when a woman jumped out of the woods and grabbed her.

Fifty-year-old Kimberly Phelps was charged with attempted kidnapping of a minor and booked into a county detention center.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WBKO. All rights reserved.