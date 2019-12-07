Kentucky teen wakes up to find out he's been kidnapped

Kentucky police said a teen was sleeping in the back seat of his family's car when he was kidnapped by an ex-convict who was reportedly drunk driving.

The investigation started Tuesday evening when police in Franklin, Kentucky pulled over a speeding driver, WTVF reported.

Police said they stopped David Davis, 33, of Texas, who was driving 60 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone and appeared to be intoxicated. Officials said another officer arrived and the two searched the vehicle. Police found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, an open alcoholic beverage container and a sleeping 14-year-old in the backseat of the car, according to reports.

Officers said they discovered Davis was recently released from a Texas prison. Davis told police he was just trying to get back to Texas when they asked why he was in a Walmart parking lot in Kentucky. Police said they believe he saw the running car in the parking lot and took advantage of it. Davis said he has no idea the teen was inside.

Police said Davis was arrested and the teen was safely reunited with his family. Davis was arrested and charged with DUI, speeding, kidnapping a minor, theft and multiple other charges. He is being held in the Simpson County Jail.

