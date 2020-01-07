Kentucky to offer free GED testing for limited time

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman announced Kentucky Skills U, an agency in within the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet (EDWC), will waive testing fees for Kentuckians looking to get their GED.

More than 335,000 Kentuckians do not have a GED or high school diploma. The EWDC allotted $600,000 in state funding to waive test fees in an effort to eliminate financial barriers associated with trying to get a GED.

The GED costs $120 for all four courses in Kentucky.

“Education is the key to a better future for the Commonwealth and our citizens,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This state funding will remove one more barrier for Kentuckians and provide them one more opportunity to earn their GED – a critical piece to helping the more than 335,000 Kentuckians without a GED or high school diploma to participate in our workforce and thrive.”

Beshear said more than half of people who do not have a GED or high school diploma are not currently participating in the state's workforce.

Beshear said he hopes waiving the fees will help those who are unemployed or underemployed due to lack of education will now have access to the education they need to build a career.

Every Kentuckian has the right to quality education,” said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. “As a teacher, I know there is no greater way to positively change a person’s economic situation than lifting their level of education. This announcement is a step forward for our state and signifies our commitment to education.”

