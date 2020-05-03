Kentucky toddler found in road wearing only a diaper

Kentucky officials said a child under the age of two was found on a Monticello road wearing only a diaper.

Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff's Department responded to the area after receiving a report of a small child on the road.

When deputies arrived they saw a child being taken care of by two people who said they found the child. According to reports, officials found the child's home and had to make multiple loud knocks before the door was answered.

James Roberts said he was the child's father and had reportedly laid down to take a nap with the child around noon. According to reports, Roberts said he did not know the child had gotten out of bed.

Deputies said the father admitted to using marijuana on a regular basis but said he had not on that day,

Roberts was charged and arrested for wanton endangerment in the 1st degree.

Roberts was sent to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

