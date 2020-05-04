Kentucky toddler killed in shooting

Kentucky investigators said a toddler is dead after a Sunday afternoon shooting in Elizabethtown.

WAVE reported the shooting occurred in the 1200 block of Woodland Drive around 4 p.m. An officer responded to the scene and found a 2-year-old boy with a single gunshot wound. Investigators said the child was transported to the Hardin Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the child's mother and father along with two other juvenile siblings were at the home when the shooting occurred.

The police department said the investigation would be long. No charges have been filed.

