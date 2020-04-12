Kentucky troopers record license plate info on people attending in person church services

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced an executive order against churches holding in-person services. To enforce this order, the governor warned Kentuckians that their license plate numbers would be recorded by police if they attended in person church services Easter weekend.

The governor said license plate information will be sent to health departments and health officials will come to that person's house, ordering them to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“We absolutely cannot bring people together in one building like that. That's how the coronavirus spreads, and that's how people die,” Beshear said.

