Kentucky governor warns residents not to go to Tennessee

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has told his residents not to travel to Tennessee amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If you are a Kentuckian living on that border, I need you to not go to Tennessee for anything other than work, or helping a loved one, or maybe the grocery," Gov. Beshear said.

Gov. Beshear says Tennessee has not taken as aggressive steps against COVID-19 and it is showing with more cases.

"I cannot control that Tennessee has not taken the steps that we have," Gov. Beshear said. "And what it means, because obviously you can drive anywhere, is that if someone does decide they want to go out to eat, and goes to a crowded restaurant in Tennessee, they bring back that coronavirus here in Kentucky."

Gov. Beshear admits he has not spoken with Tennessee's governor but says he's frustrated that other states have not taken the steps we have. Says he speaks with Ohio's governor regularly. — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) March 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.