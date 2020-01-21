Kentucky woman accidentally sets herself on fire while smoking, filling motorbike gas tank

Officials said a Kentucky woman was sent to the hospital with serious burns after she accidentally set herself on fire Monday morning.

Police said a woman was pouring gasoline into her child's mini-motorbike while smoking and caught herself on fire, WAVE reported.

The woman was flown to a local hospital with serious burns. The extent of the injuries are unknown at the moment.

Police warned others not to use flammable devices while in the vicinity of gasoline or any other flammable liquid.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WAVE. All rights reserved.