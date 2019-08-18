Kentucky woman accused of assaulting store clerk over cup of water

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) -- A Kentucky woman is accused of assaulting a store clerk in Clay County over being charged for a cup of water.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested 26-year-old Wendy Senters of Manchester. She is charged with fourth-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief.
The alleged assault happened at Mike's Quick Stop in Manchester around 5:40 p.m. Saturday.
Deputies said Senters assaulted the store clerk because the clerk charged her .25 cents for a cup of water.
Senters then admitted to police about the assault, deputies said.
She was taken to the Clay County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WYMT. All rights reserved.