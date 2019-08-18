Kentucky woman accused of assaulting store clerk over cup of water

A Kentucky woman is accused of assaulting a store clerk in Clay County over being charged for a cup of water.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested 26-year-old Wendy Senters of Manchester. She is charged with fourth-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief.

The alleged assault happened at Mike's Quick Stop in Manchester around 5:40 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies said Senters assaulted the store clerk because the clerk charged her .25 cents for a cup of water.

Senters then admitted to police about the assault, deputies said.

She was taken to the Clay County Detention Center.

