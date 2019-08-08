Kentucky woman accused of duct-taping child's arms and eyes

A Kentucky woman was arrested after deputies say she duct-taped her youngest child's hands behind his back and over his eyes.

Gray affiliate WBKO reports Sara Smith of Bowling Green was arrested after police received the child abuse complaint on Smith's 5-year-old child.

Witnesses told Warren County deputies she taped the child twice last week.

Smith would initially deny taping the 5-year-old, but she later admitted to using the tape in a joking manner.

Deputies arrested Smith and charged her with first-degree criminal abuse.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via WBKO. All rights reserved.