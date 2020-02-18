Ky woman accused of robbing person who stopped to help her

Kentucky officials said a woman was arrested after being accused of robbing the person who tried to help her.

Deputies said Rhonda Wright, 50, was walking in the middle of the road when another woman stopped to help her, WKYT reported.

While the woman attempted to help her, Wright reportedly grabbed the woman by the shoulders, shook her violently, jumped in the woman's car and took off, according to reports.

Deputies said they were able to catch up with Wright a short distance from the scene of the incident.

During the drive to the jail, deputies said Wright screamed and hit her head against the protective screen in the patrol car.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WKYT. All rights reserved.

