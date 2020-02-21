Kentucky woman accused of trying to hide $120 worth of steaks in her pants

A woman is accused of trying to steal more than a hundred dollars worth of meat.

According to the London Police Department, an officer arrested 29-year-old Kendra M. Walling, of East Bernstadt, Kentucky, Thursday afternoon for stealing steaks at E.C. Porter IGA.

Police say Walling had concealed several steaks within her pants at the grocery store.

An employee confronted Walling and found she had stolen about $120 worth of meat.

Walling was arrested on a robbery charge and taken to the Laurel County Detention Center

