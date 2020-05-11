Kentucky woman accused of trying to kick police officer

Kentucky police said a Frankfort woman was arrested after she reportedly tried to kick a police officer.

Police said they responded to a call about a fight early Sunday morning, WKYT reported.

According to reports, police arrested Yesenia Pantoja after she was accused of attacking another woman.

When Pantoja was put into the police cruiser, officers said she repeatedly hit her head against the window. Pantoja was taken to a local hospital to be medically cleared.

Police said Pantoja caused a disturbance at the hospital. Pantoja reportedly assaulted an office and broke an IV pole.

Pantoja is charged with public intoxication on a police officer.

