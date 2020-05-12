Kentucky woman almost falls for scam while helping son file for unemployment

A Kentucky woman said she almost fell for a scam while she was helping her son file for unemployment.

Robbi Taylor told WAVE she was helping her son, Evan, an employee at KLM Heating & Cooling, file for unemployment when he was laid off March 20.

Taylor said her son accidentally locked himself out of his account while trying to file, which is when she stepped in to lend a hand.

“At that time, it was just a busy signal and then they’d hang up on you," Taylor said. “So I just picked up my phone and said, 'well, we can’t get a hold of unemployment, let’s try to get a hold of the governor’s office.”

Taylor Google searched ways to reach Governor Andy Beshear. On Kentucky.gov, she found a toll free number, (877) 855-3573, and dialed it.

Quickly, she realized the number led to an outright scam.

“I really felt like I had scored when they answered, until they asked me for money," Taylor said.

Taylor told WAVE 3 News the person on the phone told her she had won a $100 gift card, but needed to give him her credit card information for a $1.90 shipping fee.

WAVE reported that Taylor reached out to them, leading WAVE to call the number. They were confronted with the same scam.

WAVE contacted the Better Business Bureau and spoke to Chief Operating Officer Bruce Gadansky who said he has since found that same number on 11 other websites, including USA.gov and EPA.gov.

He said major events, like the COVID-19 pandemic, are times when scams run rampant.

“To be in that situation and have someone try to scam you while you’re already pressed for funds, it’s just one of the lowest forms of life you run into," Gadansky said.

Gadansky said the Better Business Bureau is now working with police to catch the scammers.

