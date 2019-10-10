Kentucky woman charged with human trafficking her own child

Crystal Smiley was arrested and charged with human trafficking / Source: (Ohio County Detention)
HARTFORD, Ky. (WVLT) — A Hartford, Kentucky woman is being charged with promoting human trafficking of her own child.

According to officials, Crystal Smiley was arrested after a month-long human trafficking investigation.

Kentucky State Police was notified by social services that Smiley was trying to sell her child to a family member.

Smiley has been arrested and is facing the charges of Sale or Purchase of a Child for Adoption and Promoting Human Trafficking.

Anyone with more information on the case is urged to call Kentucky State Police Post 16.

 