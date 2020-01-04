Kentucky woman dies after falling on knife in her purse

Kentucky police said they responded to a call about a woman laying on the sidewalk, but later determined the woman fell on her own knife.

When officers arrived they said they found 71-year-old Shirley Brince. WTVF reported, Brince was conscious and had lost a lot of blood from a wound in her side.

First responders gave Brince aid on the scene and later transported her to a local hospital where officials said she died of her injuries.

Officials said video footage from a nearby surveillance camera showed Brince walking alone, then fall to the ground. Cameras showed people in two different vehicles who reportedly saw her fall and stopped to help her up then left the area.

Brince walked a short distance and fell again, according to police. Detectives believe she fell on the bag she was carrying over her shoulder which had a knife inside. Brince fell with enough force to drive the knife into her side causing her death, detectives said.

Investigators said they want to talk to the occupants of both vehicles to hear about their interactions with Brince. Police don't expect any criminal charges to be made.

