Kentucky woman evicted after being accused of throwing ice at protesters from balcony

A woman was reportedly evicted from her Kentucky apartment after images surfaced on social media accusing her of throwing ice at protesters from her balcony.

WAVE reported that the complex, the Residences at Omni, released a Facebook statement that read: “We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the recent act of aggression against the peaceful protesters outside of our community. Our team and community stands together to serve and support each other and will not tolerate these harmful actions."

A post on Instagram showed a photo of the woman, claiming she was throwing ice at protesters.

The complex said the resident was evicted, and it added that, "We will not condone violence by our teams or residents and will remain focused on inclusion and belonging. We will continually keep the lines of communication open while fully supporting the residents of Louisville as they practice their First Amendment Rights for peaceful assembly.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.