Kentucky photographer using FaceTime to take senior portraits

The pandemic has been tough for all students across the country especially seniors.

Lexington Kentucky high school senior Bethany Pinney shared her struggles about not graduating with photographer Ashley Rainwater.

"I just really loved high school, and not just the social aspect, but I really miss my teachers, so when we found out that we weren't going back, we expected it, but it was still devastating," said Pinney.

While nothing can make up for memories these kids never got the chance to make, Rainwater decided to help them make the best of the situation with senior photo shoots through FaceTime.

"I basically just have a little set up on my table where I sit my phone and then take pictures of the screen. It's interesting because they have no idea what it's going to look like," said Rainwater.

One thing they do know is how to strike a pose on social media.

According to WKYT, Rainwater is giving away 15 free sessions to seniors while we're still social distancing. She's also offering $100 off for in-person senior sessions once restrictions are lifted.

"Just knowing that there are people around you that want to help you and want to love you is so, so nice," said Pinney.

