Kentucky woman arrested for breaking quarantine after mother calls police

Police records say a Kentucky woman ordered to self-quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus was arrested as she left a Louisville grocery store.

The Courier Journal reports 37-year-old Kendra A. Burnett was arrested Monday after her mother told a police officer she was violating a court order to self-quarantine.

An arrest citation says the officer contacted the county attorney, who said Burnett had refused to self-quarantine about three times. She's facing charges including five counts of wanton endangerment.

A Kroger manager told police that it appeared Burnett had contact with five people inside the store. Burnett did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.