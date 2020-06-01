Keselowski wins Food City 500 as Bristol weekend continues

It was a wild finish at Bristol Motor Speedway Sunday as Brad Keselowski avoided danger in the waning moments of the Supermarket Heroes 500 to earn his 32nd career cup victory.

Brad Keselowski (2) celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Chase Elliott and Joey Logano were battling as the race went down to the wire, but with three laps to go, Elliott’s car got loose and took out the No.22 car, which gave Keselowski to maneuver to the front of the pack. Logano and Elliott finished 21st and 22nd, respectively.

In all, there were 17 caution periods for 102 laps on the day – the most in a Bristol race since 2006.

With an 11th-place finish, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick continues to lead the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings by 24 points over Logano and 45 over Elliott.

The racing on the famed high banks at Bristol continues tonight with the

running of the NASCAR Xfinity Series: Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco.

The Cup series moves to the 1.5-mile Atlanta Motor Speedway for next Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (3 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) and then competes in another mid-week special at the smallest oval on the schedule, Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Wednesday night, June 10.

