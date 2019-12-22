Kevin Durant, George W. Bush congratulate Rick Barnes on 700th win

NBA star Kevin Durant and Former President George W. Bush took to Twitter with a video to congratulate Rick Barnes on his 700th career win.

Rick Barnes coached at the University of Texas from 1998 to 2015, where Durant played in 2006 before being drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics in the first round.

"Coach, congrats on 700. I appreciate you," Durant said.

Former President of the U.S. George W. Bush congratulated Barnes with his own message in the video.

"Congratulations on winning your 700th basketball game," Bush said. "Not only are you a great coach, but you're a really good man."

Other notable players and coaches gave Barnes a shoutout for his big accomplishment including Grant Williams, T.J. Ford, Rob Lanier, Jordan Bone, P.J, Tucker and Frank Martin.

Only 22 coaches have ever accomplished 700 career wins. Only seven of those coaches are currently active.

Watch the full video below.

Enjoy the wins. Cherish the relationships.



Congrats on 700, Coach. pic.twitter.com/2uS0x5cAAS — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) December 22, 2019

