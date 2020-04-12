Kevin Hart, Brad Paisley join Tennessee football Zoom call

How far does the Tennessee coaching staff reach? The Vols put that to the test Sunday with a pretty large Zoom call.

Members of the UT coaching staff, including Tee Martin, Nick Hardesty, Clay Bollinger and Brian Niedermeyer started the call with the goal to get as many celebrities as possible.

The call started with multiple professional athletes including Alcoa native Randall Cobb, New York Jets safety Jamal Adams, and Mookie Betts.

The call continued to grow with multiple special guests making appearances.

Country singers Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker and Brad Paisley made an appearance. Vol legend Peyton Manning joined the call and sang the Nationwide jingle with Paisley.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs stopped in to say hello to a few Vols that dropped in. Jauan Jennings, Jarrett Guarantano, Josh Dobbs, Grant Williams, Curt Maggitt and Coach Jeremy Pruitt were a few of the Vols featured in the call.

The coaching staff was starstruck when high profile celebrities like Kevin Hart, Chris Paul, LL Cool J, Big Boi, Montell Jordan and Jill Scott randomly showed up among the group.

