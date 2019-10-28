Kid goes to Vol Walk for Trey Smith, meets Smith

A young Vol fan got his wish last Saturday at the Vol Walk hours before the Vols played against South Carolina.

Source: WVLT News

On Oct. 26, WVLT News Sports Reporter Caleb Noe was capturing video of the Vol Walk when he overheard a kid say he was there to meet Trey Smith.

According to Noe, the kid had been talking about wanting to meet Smith before the Vols even left their bus.

When the Vols were coming down the line, Noe captured video of Smith cutting cross the path and coming up to the kid to give him an autograph.

The Vols went on to beat South Carolina 41-21.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.