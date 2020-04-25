Kids' Choice Awards bringing stars, slime from isolation

The Kids’ Choice Awards will be bringing the slime home.

Nickelodeon’s annual show and the signature green slime it pours on celebrities has been rescheduled for May 2 with host Victoria Justice, former star of Nickelodeon's show “Victorious.”

On Friday the kids’ channel announced that the rebooted virtual ceremony, whose original March 29 date was postponed by the coronavirus, will be known as “Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together” Stars appearing, and possibly being slimed, in isolation include Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell and Camila Cabello, LeBron James will receive the show’s Generation Change Award for public service.

