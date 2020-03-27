Teen bluegrass band plays for Morristown assisted living facility

COVID-19 has made it difficult for humans to experience our typical forms of affection--shaking hands, hugs and just being close to one another--but that isn't stopping this teen bluegrass band from spreading joy to those in need the only way they know how--with music.

With the virus spreading, nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Tennessee have made the difficult decision to stop allowing visitors inside their facilities.

But, for just a little while, residents at Regency Retirement Village in Morristown got a musical treat thanks to Allison Giles, who works as a marketer for Karis Healthcare.

Giles organized a concert for the residents. All they had to do was open their windows to the sounds of Copper Ridge playing their instruments.

Giles said the group played in the parking lot to maintain a safe distance.

"Everybody is going through this right now, everyone has a need they need met, mine is geriatrics, but I think it's going to be great for these kids for find a purpose," Giles said.

Giles said she was also handing out stuffed animals for the residents.

