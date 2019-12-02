Kids can volunteer to read to pets at Sevier County Animal Care Center

Kids are invited to read to pets at the Sevier County Animal Center as part of a nationwide event called "Deck the Howls."

Kids can read to pets at Sevier County Animal Care Center / Source: (Sevier County Animal Care Center)

The shelter said they hope the event provides a positive experience for both kids and pets.

"The purpose of Deck the Howls is simple – children are invited to share the holiday spirit with adoptable pets by cozying up in their favorite pajamas and reading holiday stories to furry friends," said a release." The children benefit by practicing their reading skills in front of a non-judgmental audience and developing empathy to help make compassionate, responsible choices when interacting with animals in the future. The animals benefit by learning how to relax around visitors, leading to quicker adoptions. Interested families and kids can celebrate the Deck the Howls howliday this year by participating at Sevier Animal

Care Center!"

The event is set for December 5 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 1040 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville.

Kids are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas.

There will also be kid-friendly holiday crafts at the event.

Anyone interested in participating should register by email at volunteerwithsacc@gmail.com or calling the shelter (865)465-6300 and asking for Bridgette.

