Fisher-Price sparks controversy with kids charcuterie board playset

Move over Peloton, another company has found itself in social media crosshairs.

Fisher-Price has stirred up a lot of debate online with the release of its "Snacks for Two" Charcuterie Board.

The 15-piece toy set includes fake marble plates, a wooden cutting board and real fabric napkins. The "Snacks for Two" toy also includes fake salami, cheese, pull-apart grapes and crackers.

People online have attacked the toy set for being too snooty, hipster-ish and high brow. Others defend the toy calling it cute and something they would have liked as kids or even now.

