'Kill it immediately:' Invasive fish that can live on land found in Georgia

Georgia wildlife officials said an invasive species of fish that can live on land has been found in the state for the first time ever.

According to a release from the Georgia Department of Natural (GDNR) Resources, invasive northern snakehead fish have been confirmed in Georgia waters. The release said an angler reported catching some in a pond on private property in Gwinnett County in October.

Northern snakehead fish are long, thin and similar in appearance to the native bowfin, the release said. The fish are native to the Yangtze River basin in China, but snakeheads have been reported in 14 states in the U.S., the release said.

Officials said snakeheads are dangerous because they could potentially impact native species.

The Georgia DNR gave guidelines for what to do if you find a snakehead:

1. Do not release it

2. Kill it immediately and freeze it. They can survive on land.

3. If possible, take pictures of the fish. Include close ups of its mouth, fins and tail.

4. Note where it was caught.

5. Immediately report it.

