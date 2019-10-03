Kincannon vows to tackle climate issues if elected Knoxville mayor

Indya Kincannon, candidate for Knoxville mayor, released a statement outlining her plan to tackle climate change if she is elected.

“Climate change is real and it is hurting our environment, our health and our economy. We need to think creatively and collaboratively about how to reduce our carbon emissions as a community,” Kincannon said, “I will play an active role leading the Mayor’s Climate Council, working to share the urgency of these issues and solicit ideas for how we can halve our carbon emissions as a community by 2030.”

Kincannon said the proposed Mayor's Climate Council would be comprised of stakeholders such as SACE, SEEED, SOCM, Neighborhood Representatives, NAACP, KUB, TVA, as well as outdoor recreation community and government representatives.

The council would also include members of the business and development community, "so we can collectively find smart solutions to promote sustainable redevelopment of our city while protecting green spaces," Kincannon said.

Kincannon is set to face off against Eddie Mannis in the general election this November after she came in just ahead of Marshall Stair during the primary election in August.

Learn more about Indya Kincannon here.

Learn more about her opponent, Eddie Mannis, here.

WVLT News reached out to the Eddie Mannis campaign for a reaction to the proposal but has not yet received a response.

click here for everything you need to know to be prepared ahead of the election.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.