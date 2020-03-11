'Kindness Club' gets overwhelming response at elementary school

Union Heights Elementary School's Kindness Club is teaching students important life skills.

Interim math and science teacher Mindy Taylor started the club in January and more than 60 kids have already signed up.

"My goal was to have 20 and I thought that was being kind of optimistic - we're a small school, but when I started making the flyers and sending home the papers about the kindness club, I ended up with like 57 and after the first meeting I had about 6 more to come to me wanting applications," said Taylor.

The group meets after school for an hour and a half. Students from preschool to fifth grade spend their afternoons participating in different ways of being kind to their peers.

'We made post-it notes on the positivity wall right outside my door," said Taylor. "Students can write messages or draw pictures to encourage students if they're having a bad day".

To be a member of the Kindness Club, students have to have their parents' permission and fill out a short application.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.