Kingston community packs 750 Thanksgiving baskets for families

Hands of Mercy, along with the Kingston Police Department, held their annual Thanksgiving basket packing community service event on Sunday evening.

The community met at the Kingston Community Center at 4 pm and packed 750 bags of non-perishable food items for families in need.

"The first year we kind of put this together, we fed 125 families and the next year it went to 250 and now this year we will feed 750 families," said Kingston Police Chief Jim Washam. "We all eat a little bit easier on Thanksgiving because we know that we've helped somebody out."

The community has been doing this food drive for the last ten years and each year, Pinner says they get more food donations and volunteers.

All of the meals packed will go to a family in need that is either a part of the backpack buddies program at the schools in the county or a client of Hands of Mercy.

"Sometimes mercy and grace are in short supply, but not here these people have a lot of that." said Hands of Mercy Director Sharon Pinner. "I think that everybody that comes here to do this is very thankful for what they have. They know where this is going and they are grateful that it's not them."

The groups will hand off the first part of the donations to the 'Backpack Buddies" recipients on Monday. The remainder of the packages will be given out on Wednesday before Thanksgiving at a local park.

