Kingston daycare closed after employee accused of giving child vape pen

A Kingston daycare is being investigated after an educator was accused of giving a child a vape pen, according to the Tennessee Department of Human Services.

Officials said they received a complaint about the alleged incident regarding Kidz Grove Academy on October 31, 2019.

"DHS licensing staff made a visit to the business the following morning and found a note on the door stating 'the agency is permanently closed,'" according to DHS representative Sky Arnold. "As part of this investigation, DHS located a video, which has been provided to DCS to support their investigation."

WVLT News is working to obtain the video.

The Department of Children's Services will continue to investigate the incident.

DCS said they cannot share any additional information or make any comments regarding the investigation due to child privacy laws.

