Kitten rescued by firefighters outside Tanger Outlet Mall

Sevierville Fire Department shared a photo of a kitten who was rescued from a drain outside the Sketcher's store at Tanger Outlet Mall Sunday night.

According to the fire department, the rescue took a team effort with help from Ripley’s Old MacDonalds Farm Mini-Golf who loaned the firemen a fishing net and bystanders who did their best "meowing" and provide snacks to lure the kitten out.

Firefighters said once the tiny kitten without a tail was rescued, it seemed happy to be getting hugs and food.

Officials also gave a shout out to "the ladies at the Levi Store," who offered to take the cat in.