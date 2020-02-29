Klobuchar stops in Knoxville ahead of Super Tuesday

Amy Klobuchar, one of the democratic candidates for president, stopped in Knoxville Saturday. Her campaign was also in Nashville Friday ahead of Super Tuesday.

The rally was at the downtown Hilton. A few hundred supporters showed up to hear the U.S. Senator from Minnesota speak.

Klobuchar's campaign message is focused on her being the moderate in a crowd of other democrats running for the vote.

"At the rally, there were a lot of people who came up to me at the end and said I've been voting Republican and now I'm changing parties," Klobuchar told WVLT News reporter Robert Grant after the rally.

In a one-on-one with the candidate, he asked what issues are important to East Tennesseans that she would tackle if elected.

Klobuchar said she looks to expand Medicaid and added Tennessee is rejecting federal money which does nothing for healthcare. Klobuchar vows to add more incentives for states to take Medicaid.

"It's a big mistake that Tennessee isn't taking that money."

The senator also talked about tackling the opioid crisis and addiction. She said improving mental health treatment is a start.

Finally, Klobuchar said she will work on affordable housing, something she claimed is a big issue in Knoxville.

Tennessee joins 13 other states to vote in the primary election Tuesday, March 3. Reporter Robert Grant asked what her message is for East Tennesseans before they hit the polls.

"I want them to come with me. I don't shut people out -- I bring people with me. I don't think courage is standing in the corner of a boxing ring throwing punches. It's whether or not you're willing to stand next to someone you don't always agree with for the betterment of the country."

During her campaign rally, Klobuchar spent a lot of time talking about President Donald Trump.

She said, "People are tired of having the president on TV and having to mute the TV because they're afraid of what they're going to say."

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.