Knox Co. Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Congressman Tim Burchett leading 'The Big Honk' parade on May 1

Join Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Congressman Tim Burchett in 'The Big Honk' parade on Friday, May 1 at 1:30 p.m. to thank the Health Department for their hard work.

According to a release, the public is encouraged to line up their cars at the corner of Lee Street and Dameron Avenue by 1:30 p.m.

The parade will include balloons, banners, signs and enthusiastic honks of gratitude.

Knox County Public Library says the route will be repeated three times: Lee Street to Dameron Avenue. Right on Central Street, Right on Bernard Avenue, Right on Wray Street, Right on Dameron Avenue.

