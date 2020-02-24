Tenn. sex offender accused of holding man hostage with knife after sexual assault

Knoxville police said a convicted violent sex offender in the state of Tennessee was arrested and faces charges of aggravated kidnapping after an incident on Feb. 22.

Police said William Michael Clark and the victim were together inside Clark's home. Clark reportedly began to give the victim shots of alcohol. He lured the victim into putting on boxer shorts and reportedly sexually assaulted him, according to arrest records.

Police said the victim felt uncomfortable and attempted to leave the home but the door was key dead-bolted from the inside. Clark allegedly held the victim against his will with a 5 to 6-inch knife.

When the victim threatened to call police, Clark allegedly became suicidal.

The victim was finally able to leave the home when Clark unlocked the door.

Clark faces charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual battery.

According to records, Clark is classified as a violent sex offender against children.

