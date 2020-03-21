Knox Brew Tours goes digital amid bar closings

Knoxville area breweries have started to get creative after being forced to partially shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Mayor Indya Kincannon on Friday issued an executive order closing restaurants, bars, gyms and event venues.

Knox Brew Tours usually uses a bus to give tours and tastings but on Saturday made the switch to digital.

Zack Roskop organized the event and and says he was happy to learn that breweries in the city can still stay open as long as they sell their products via curbside pickup.

"When I found out that wasn't going to be hindered, it created an opportunity for people to continue to purchase those beers via curbside pickup and drink them with us during the digital tour," said Roskop.

The pivot to digital is one of a few new trends that's popped up with bars and restaurants closing across the country. Some people have started tipping their favorite bars and bartenders via Venmo or CashApp with every drink they make themselves from home. It's a notion Zack Tarver with Abridged Beer Company says goes a long way in these uncertain times.

"We're requiring an 18% gratuity on all of our orders at the moment and people are actually saying 'Can I tip 20, 25 percent,' so they have really been what's kept us going in this time and we are so thankful for all the support that we've gotten and people are tipping on beer and taking it home," said Tarver.

Roskop says Knox Brew Tours plans on continuing to hold digital tours and tastings as long as breweries remain open.