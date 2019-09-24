Looking to lose weight? Knoxville Brew Tour says beer could be the solution

Knox Brews Tour owner is on a journey to prove that you can drink beer and still get in shape.

The owner, Zack Roskop, will partner with local personal trainer Jasen Bradley for a 12-week fitness program called the "Beer Drinker's Diet."

Roskop will participate in personal training sessions, follow a flexible dietary plan and continue to drink craft beers.

"I can't wait to show to the world that beer is 100 percent compatible with a healthy lifestyle," Roskop said. "I've struggled with my weight for several years and I'm ready to prove to myself that I can enjoy beer while maintaining a healthy weight and lifestyle."

Roskop will also work with Eddie's Health Shoppe who will provide supplements and other resources throughout the journey.

The fitness transformation will be documented on Roskop's social media.

Roskop will host an official launch party at Casual Pint on Sept. 24 where he will have his first official weigh-in.

